S2E1The Faithful Investor
A Georgia pastor-turned-financial adviser turns his attention to a small-town bank in need of funding; an opportunity that he thinks will be his cash cow ends up being "the nail in his coffin."
NR | 07.29.22 | 41:47 | CC

