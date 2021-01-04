S2E1The Faithful Investor
A Georgia pastor-turned-financial adviser turns his attention to a small-town bank in need of funding; an opportunity that he thinks will be his cash cow ends up being "the nail in his coffin."
NR | 07.29.22 | 41:47 | CC
41:21
S1 E8 - The Con: HollywoodHow and why did this scammer crush so many Hollywood dreams? Buckle up for this unbelievable all-new episode.NR | 04.01.2021
41:48
S1 E7 - The Con: Wine"I scam people and drink their wine." How did this wine collector have some of the world's best, most expensive wines?NR | 03.25.2021
41:19
S1 E6 - The Con: PsychicsJourney into the world of psychics and find out what happens when a psychic cons customers out of their money – revenge not even a psychic could predict.NR | 03.18.2021
41:19
S1 E5 - The Royal ConMeet the fabulously rich "Saudi Prince" who was part of one of the most powerful families in the world – but, was he?NR | 03.11.2021
41:19
S1 E4 - The Con: Fyre FestivalWhat does Fyre Fest creator Billy McFarland have to say now about the disastrous music festival in the Caribbean? He speaks in a jailhouse interview on "The Con."NR | 03.04.2021
41:20
S1 E3 - The Varsity Blues ConThrough elaborate and illegal methods, Rick Singer manipulates the admissions process for rich and famous parents whose children are applying to renowned colleges.NR | 10.28.2020
41:14
S1 E2 - The Heiress ConA woman claiming to be an Irish heiress swindles thousands of dollars from her best friend.NR | 10.21.2020
41:19
S1 E1 - The Love ConIn the first episode, television producer Benita Alexander shares that she thought she was headed for a fairytale Italian wedding to a surgeon, until it turned out to be too good to be true.NR | 10.14.2020