S2E6The Comeback
Prosecutors say Jim Bakker is up to his old tricks attempting to con his faithful followers with a sham COVID-19 cure.
NR | 09.02.22 | 41:51 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
41:49
S2 E5 - The Coupon ConA young mom uses her graphic design skills to create counterfeit coupons to get free meals, household supplies and money.NR | 08.26.2022
41:52
S2 E4 - The Billion Dollar ConA mild-mannered college graduate is alleged to have siphoned billions of dollars from an investment fund right under the nose of industry watchdogs.NR | 08.19.2022
41:50
S2 E3 - The Sweetheart Swindler ConA lifelong bachelor falls for a woman more than half his age and falls prey to a con artist who gains access to a majority of his life savings.NR | 08.12.2022
41:54
S2 E2 - The Hollywood Mogul ConA young actor unleashes a Ponzi scheme on the film industry.NR | 08.05.2022
42:08
S2 E1 - The Faithful InvestorA Georgia pastor-turned-financial adviser turns his attention to a small-town bank in need of funding; an opportunity that he thinks will be his cash cow ends up being "the nail in his coffin."NR | 07.29.2022
41:21
S1 E8 - The Con: HollywoodHow and why did this scammer crush so many Hollywood dreams? Buckle up for this unbelievable all-new episode.NR | 04.01.2021
41:48
S1 E7 - The Con: Wine"I scam people and drink their wine." How did this wine collector have some of the world's best, most expensive wines?NR | 03.25.2021
41:19
S1 E6 - The Con: PsychicsJourney into the world of psychics and find out what happens when a psychic cons customers out of their money – revenge not even a psychic could predict.NR | 03.18.2021
41:19
S1 E5 - The Royal ConMeet the fabulously rich "Saudi Prince" who was part of one of the most powerful families in the world – but, was he?NR | 03.11.2021
41:19
S1 E4 - The Con: Fyre FestivalWhat does Fyre Fest creator Billy McFarland have to say now about the disastrous music festival in the Caribbean? He speaks in a jailhouse interview on "The Con."NR | 03.04.2021
41:20
S1 E3 - The Varsity Blues ConThrough elaborate and illegal methods, Rick Singer manipulates the admissions process for rich and famous parents whose children are applying to renowned colleges.NR | 10.28.2020
41:14
S1 E2 - The Heiress ConA woman claiming to be an Irish heiress swindles thousands of dollars from her best friend.NR | 10.21.2020
41:19
S1 E1 - The Love ConIn the first episode, television producer Benita Alexander shares that she thought she was headed for a fairytale Italian wedding to a surgeon, until it turned out to be too good to be true.NR | 10.14.2020