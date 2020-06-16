S1E4The Deadly Playdate
41:48 | 06.16.20 | NR | CC
Uncovering the identity of the person who killed an 8-year-old girl in Fort Wayne, Ind.
S1 E3 - Who Killed Angie Dodge?
CeCe Moore's work on the 1996 murder of an 18-year-old in Idaho leads police to the potential killer.06.09.2020 | 41m
S1 E2 - Hunt for the Runaway Killer
Cece Moore helps crack a 1998 cold case involving the murder of Sherri and Megan Scherer, a mother and daughter from New Madrid, Mo.06.02.2020 | 41m
S1 E1 - The Case of the Missing Lovebirds
Moore works with Seattle's Snohomish County Sheriff's Office on the double homicide of a young couple.05.26.2020 | 42m