S11 E1 Sunday, Jan 5, 2020

46:43 | 01.05.20 | NR | CC

'It's very clear the world's a safer place today': Pompeo on death of Soleimani; Schumer will 'hope, pray' some in GOP will vote for impeachment trial witnesses; 'Buckle up, a big range of options' for Iran's response: Adm. James Stavridis