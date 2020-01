S11 E3 Sunday, Jan 19, 2020

46:14 | 01.19.20 | NR | CC

NSA is withholding 'potentially relevant documents' to Ukraine: Rep. Schiff; Trump's conduct 'does not rise to the level of an impeachable offense': Dershowitz; 'Assaults on the Biden family are not relevant to the issues of this case': Booker