S11 E48 Sunday, Nov 29, 2020

45:49 | 11.29.20 | NR | CC

Can't see a sudden 'relaxation' of COVID restrictions by Christmas: Fauci; Biden's national security team will 'need strong alliances': Adm. William McRaven; Yellen is 'brilliant,' 'experienced' and has 'broad support': ABC's Rebecca Jarvis