S12 E5 Sunday, Jan 31, 2021

'States needed money and needed clear national direction … months ago': Dr. Besser; 'I would not vote for' Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Gov. Hutchinson; 'I believe that (Dems) do' have votes to pass a COVID-19 relief package: Sen. Sanders

45:44 | 01.31.21 | NR | CC