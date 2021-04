S12 E14 Sunday, Apr 4, 2021

'We need to up our game in support of the Capitol Police': Russel Honoré; 'It'd be a mistake for fencing to be a permanent part of the Capitol': Sen. Blunt; 'We're gonna find a really good strong deal space' on infrastructure: Buttigieg

NR | 04.04.21 | 46:19 | CC