S12E35Sunday, Aug 29, 2021
'This is the most dangerous time' with the 'risk very high' in Afghanistan: Blinken; 'There is no plan' to continue Afghanistan evacuations after US withdrawal: Sasse; 'We're still sticking with the 8 months' for booster shots: Dr. Anthony Fauci
