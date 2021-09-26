S12E39Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Bipartisan infrastructure bill vote date unclear: Pelosi; Global vaccine supply not impacted by booster distribution: Pfizer CEO; Trump 'denigrated the intelligence community': DHS whistleblower
NR | 09.26.21 | 45:54 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
45:35
S12 E38 - Sunday, Sep 19, 2021FDA panel will continue to reexamine and modify booster recommendations: Fauci; Acknowledging drone strike mistake was right: Former Joint Chiefs chairman; America Strong: Combating the digital divideNR | 09.19.2021
45:48
S12 E37 - Sunday, Sep 12, 2021'Terrible shame' if both infrastructure and budget bills don't pass: Sanders; Strategic pause on budget bill necessary: Sen. Joe Manchin; Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon generalNR | 09.12.2021
45:46
S12 E36 - Sunday, Sep 5, 2021'We have all hands on deck' in New Orleans: White House senior adviser; Supreme Court may 'swat' away Texas anti-abortion law: Sen. Cassidy; 'We were bewildered just like everybody else' reporting live on 9/11: GibsonNR | 09.05.2021