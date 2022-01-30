S13E5Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
We're not going to be distracted by Russian propaganda: UN ambassador; 'I don't want to put a finger on the scale' for any SCOTUS nominees: Durbin; 'I would welcome the appointment of a Black female to the Court': Sen. Collins
01.30.22 | 44:13
46:01
S13 E4 - Sunday, Jan 23, 2022'Frustrations' in Democrats following failed voting rights bills: Sen. Coons; 'Doctrine of appeasement' from Biden admin on Russia-Ukraine: Sen. Ernst; President Biden 'has a lot to brag about' 1 year in: Donna BrazileNR | 01.23.2022
46:19
S13 E3 - Sunday, Jan 16, 2022FBI synagogue standoff ends with hostages safe, suspect dead; Biden admin 'needs to acknowledge some failure' with COVID-19 response: Bossert; 'We are not going to roll over' on voting rights: ClyburnNR | 01.16.2022
46:40
S13 E2 - Sunday, Jan 9, 2022There will be 'massive consequences for Russia' if it invades Ukraine: Blinken; Trump could be prosecuted if DOJ has evidence: GOP Sen. Rounds; We must 'defend our democratic institutions against all enemies': RaskinNR | 01.09.2022
46:07
S13 E1 - Sunday, Jan 2, 2022'If we close down our city, it's as dangerous as COVID': NYC Mayor Adams; CDC guidance 'under consideration' on testing for asymptomatic people: Fauci; Trump silence on Jan 6 riot 'a dereliction of duty': CheneyNR | 01.02.2022