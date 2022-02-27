S13E9Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Battle over Kyiv intensifies as Russian troops bombard Ukrainian capital; Putin orders Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on alert; GOP Sen. Cotton refuses to condemn Trump’s comments on Putin
NR | 02.27.22 | 48:19 | CC
46:06
S13 E8 - Sunday, Feb 20, 2022Putin has assembled what 'you would need to conduct a successful invasion'; Austin; Inside Russian military drills in Belarus; Mapping possible Russian invasion paths into UkraineNR | 02.20.2022
46:03
S13 E7 - Sunday, Feb 13, 2022Defund the police movement is 'not the position of the Democratic Party': Pelosi; Talking about the 2020 election hurts Trump's cause: Sen. Lindsey Graham; We've 'weaponized' public health, basic science so people are afraid: BrazileNR | 02.13.2022
46:43
S13 E6 - Sunday, Feb 6, 2022Russian invasion of Ukraine 'could happen as soon as tomorrow': Jake Sullivan; 'I do not agree' with RNC statement referring to violent protesters: McCaul; RNC censure resolution will 'live in infamy': Jonathan KarlNR | 02.06.2022