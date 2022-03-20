Skip to Content
I hoped my performance could change people's minds: Russian anti-war journalist; 'Putin's name will have a stain in history forever for this': Durbin; Biden can't hide from the fact he's the 'president of high gas prices': Barrasso
This Week with George StephanopoulosSeason 13Sunday, Mar 20, 2022