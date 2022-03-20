S13E12Sunday, Mar 20, 2022
I hoped my performance could change people's minds: Russian anti-war journalist; 'Putin's name will have a stain in history forever for this': Durbin; Biden can't hide from the fact he's the 'president of high gas prices': Barrasso
S13 E11 - Sunday, Mar 13, 2022'We have been consistently concerned about NATO's eastern flank': John Kirby; 'Whole world' must be engaged to solve Ukraine crisis: Lviv official; 'No chance' Russia will take Kyiv the 'easy way': Ukraine military adviserNR | 03.13.2022
S13 E10 - Sunday, Mar 6, 2022'American troops will not be put on the ground or in the air': UN ambassador; A 'no-fly' zone 'means starting World War III': Rubio; 'We need weapon support' to defeat Putin: KlitschkoNR | 03.06.2022