S13E13Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
There are 'no discussions' Ukraine will surrender territory: Ukrainian deputy PM; Situation in Mariupol has become 'Ukrainian Alamo': David Petraeus; Ginni Thomas texts to Meadows is a 'textbook' case for recusal: Sen. Klobuchar
NR | 03.27.22 | 46:29 | CC
46:01
S13 E12 - Sunday, Mar 20, 2022I hoped my performance could change people's minds: Russian anti-war journalist; 'Putin's name will have a stain in history forever for this': Durbin; Biden can't hide from the fact he's the 'president of high gas prices': BarrassoNR | 03.20.2022
45:10
S13 E11 - Sunday, Mar 13, 2022'We have been consistently concerned about NATO's eastern flank': John Kirby; 'Whole world' must be engaged to solve Ukraine crisis: Lviv official; 'No chance' Russia will take Kyiv the 'easy way': Ukraine military adviserNR | 03.13.2022
45:20
S13 E10 - Sunday, Mar 6, 2022'American troops will not be put on the ground or in the air': UN ambassador; A 'no-fly' zone 'means starting World War III': Rubio; 'We need weapon support' to defeat Putin: KlitschkoNR | 03.06.2022