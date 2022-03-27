Skip to Content
S13E13Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
There are 'no discussions' Ukraine will surrender territory: Ukrainian deputy PM; Situation in Mariupol has become 'Ukrainian Alamo': David Petraeus; Ginni Thomas texts to Meadows is a 'textbook' case for recusal: Sen. Klobuchar
NR | 03.27.22 | 46:29 | CC

This Week with George StephanopoulosSeason 13Sunday, Mar 27, 2022