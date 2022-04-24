Skip to Content
-
S13E17Sunday, Apr 24, 2022
'We are capable of winning' and kicking Russians out: Ukrainian Parliament member; American public 'done' with pandemic, even if it's not done with us: Osterholm; Macron and Le Pen face off in French presidential runoff election
NR | 04.24.22 | 46:54 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

47:08
48:08
46:48
This Week with George StephanopoulosSeason 13Sunday, Apr 24, 2022