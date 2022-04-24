S13E17Sunday, Apr 24, 2022
'We are capable of winning' and kicking Russians out: Ukrainian Parliament member; American public 'done' with pandemic, even if it's not done with us: Osterholm; Macron and Le Pen face off in French presidential runoff election
NR | 04.24.22 | 46:54 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
47:08
S13 E16 - Sunday, Apr 17, 2022Ukraine will 'not surrender' to Russia: Ukrainian prime minister; Police must work to 'rebuild trust' with communities: NYPD commissioner; Another COVID-19 surge is 'extremely unlikely': White House COVID coordinatorNR | 04.17.2022
48:08
S13 E15 - Sunday, Apr 10, 2022Hundreds of women, children killed in Ukrainian 'genocide': Kyiv mayor; War crimes and atrocities in Ukraine 'lie at the feet' of the Kremlin: Sullivan; Uptick in COVID cases was 'expected' after mitigation policies were lifted: FauciNR | 04.10.2022
46:48
S13 E14 - Sunday, Apr 3, 2022Russia-Ukraine war 'sadly is far from over': WH chief of staff; Sen. Roy Blunt says he will not support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson; Biden juggles war abroad, inflation at homeNR | 04.03.2022