45:40

S13 E20 - Sunday, May 15, 2022 'We're going to start the healing' after Buffalo shooting: Governor; Ukraine regaining ground 'but the unconditional victory still remains': Official; 'There has to be vigilance,' to guard against domestic terrorism: Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'We're going to start the healing' after Buffalo shooting: Governor; Ukraine regaining ground 'but the unconditional victory still remains': Official; 'There has to be vigilance,' to guard against domestic terrorism: Speaker Nancy Pelosi