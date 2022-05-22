S13E21Sunday, May 22, 2022
Nuclear weapons are ‘part of Putin’s arsenal’: Adm. Mike Mullen; US nuclear deterrent patrols the world’s oceans; Midterm Monitor: A look at the stakes ahead of the Georgia primary
NR | 05.22.22 | 48:16 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
45:40
S13 E20 - Sunday, May 15, 2022'We're going to start the healing' after Buffalo shooting: Governor; Ukraine regaining ground 'but the unconditional victory still remains': Official; 'There has to be vigilance,' to guard against domestic terrorism: Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'We're going to start the healing' after Buffalo shooting: Governor; Ukraine regaining ground 'but the unconditional victory still remains': Official; 'There has to be vigilance,' to guard against domestic terrorism: Speaker Nancy PelosiNR | 05.15.2022
48:08
S13 E19 - Sunday, May 8, 2022If abortion protections don't pass, 'we march straight to the ballot box': Klobuchar; A federal abortion ban would be 'inconsistent,' should be left to states: Ark. gov.; Without COVID funding, we won't have enough vaccines, treatments and testing: Dr. JhaNR | 05.08.2022
47:40
S13 E18 - Sunday, May 1, 2022Speaker Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in unannounced visit to Kyiv; Elon Musk strikes deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion; 'This war was started by Russians, it has to be ended by Russians': Amb. MarkarovaNR | 05.01.2022