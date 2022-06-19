S13E25Sun, Jun 19, 2022
Recession isn't 'inevitable' despite 'unacceptably high' inflation: Janet Yellen; 'My party has utterly failed the American people': Rep. Adam Kinzinger; How Watergate changed the presidency and America: Woodward and Bernstein
NR | 06.19.22 | 47:06 | CC
46:22
S13 E24 - Sunday, Jun 12, 2022'Connections' between white nationalist groups and some in Trump's orbit: Schiff; Sandy Hook survivors reflect on Uvalde, gun reform; California Democrats face backlash over policing, crime in electionsNR | 06.12.2022
47:39
S13 E23 - Sunday, Jun 5, 2022Inflation is Biden's 'top economic priority': Secretary Buttigieg; Democrats, GOP at odds over passing stricter gun laws; Impeachment was 'the conservative vote': Rep. Tom RiceNR | 06.05.2022