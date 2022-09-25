S14E39Sun, Sep 25, 2022
Russia faces 'catastrophic consequences' if it uses nuclear weapons: NSA adviser; 'Biden was right' to encourage other nations to help Ukraine: Sen. Barrasso; Trump engulfed by numerous ongoing criminal and civil investigations
NR | 09.25.22 | 45:47 | CC
46:43
S13 E38 - Sun, Sep 18, 2022Gov. Abbott should coordinate with 'every city' buses pass through: Mayor Eric Adams; 'People are not coming to El Paso, they're coming to America': Mayor; Russia fighting against 'all 40 million Ukrainians': Amb. Oksana MarkarovaNR | 09.18.2022
46:09
S13 E37 - Sun, Sep 11, 2022What to expect over the 10-day mourning period for the Queen; Ukraine makes major gains against Russian invasion; We don’t yet know national security implications of Trump Mar-a-Lago docs: SangerNR | 09.11.2022
47:17
S13 E36 - Sun, Sep 4, 2022MAGA agenda has 'no place in our democracy': White House senior adviser; 'I wouldn't personally' take classified docs from White House: Rep. Michael McCaul; Still 'longer road ahead' for Jackson water systems: Mayor Chokwe Antar LumumbaNR | 09.04.2022