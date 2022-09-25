Gov. Abbott should coordinate with 'every city' buses pass through: Mayor Eric Adams; 'People are not coming to El Paso, they're coming to America': Mayor; Russia fighting against 'all 40 million Ukrainians': Amb. Oksana Markarova

Gov. Abbott should coordinate with 'every city' buses pass through: Mayor Eric Adams; 'People are not coming to El Paso, they're coming to America': Mayor; Russia fighting against 'all 40 million Ukrainians': Amb. Oksana Markarova

Gov. Abbott should coordinate with 'every city' buses pass through: Mayor Eric Adams; 'People are not coming to El Paso, they're coming to America': Mayor; Russia fighting against 'all 40 million Ukrainians': Amb. Oksana Markarova

S13 E38 - Sun, Sep 18, 2022 Gov. Abbott should coordinate with 'every city' buses pass through: Mayor Eric Adams; 'People are not coming to El Paso, they're coming to America': Mayor; Russia fighting against 'all 40 million Ukrainians': Amb. Oksana Markarova

46:09