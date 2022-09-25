Skip to Content
-
S14E39Sun, Sep 25, 2022
Russia faces 'catastrophic consequences' if it uses nuclear weapons: NSA adviser; 'Biden was right' to encourage other nations to help Ukraine: Sen. Barrasso; Trump engulfed by numerous ongoing criminal and civil investigations
NR | 09.25.22 | 45:47 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

46:43
46:09
47:17
This Week with George StephanopoulosSeason 14Sun, Sep 25, 2022