46:19

S15 E4 - Sun, Jan 22, 2023 Shooting leaves multiple dead in Monterey Park, Calif.; 4 most populous US cities now led by Black mayors for the 1st time in history

46:48

S15 E3 - Sun, Jan 15, 2023 Trump, Biden both facing investigations over classified documents; We shouldn’t be ‘playing chicken’ with looming debt ceiling crisis: Sen. Warnock

46:16

S15 E2 - Sun, Jan 8, 2023 McCarthy faces challenges as speaker after historic 5-day, 15-ballot election; President Biden prepares for his 1st trip to the Southern border

45:51