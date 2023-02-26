S15E9Sun, Feb 26, 2023
1 year into war, Russian forces are poised to renew their assault; US ‘watching closely’ for Chinese lethal aid: Jake Sullivan
NR | 02.26.23 | 46:16 | CC
45:47
S15 E8 - Sun, Feb 19, 2023US ‘concerned’ about Chinese ‘lethal support’ to Russia: Antony Blinken; Worries persist weeks after toxic train derailment in East Palestine, OhioNR | 02.19.2023
45:49
S15 E7 - Sun, Feb 12, 2023Democrats have never used 'brinkmanship' in debt negotiations: Sen. Schumer; ‘Being Latino is about the American dream’: Rep. Pete Aguilar; Earthquake death toll surpasses 33,000 in Turkey and SyriaNR | 02.12.2023
46:48
S15 E6 - Sun, Feb 5, 2023Chinese spy balloon in US airspace was ‘deliberate’: Adm. Mike Mullen; ‘I don’t think’ Trump can beat Biden: Chris Christie; Water issues expose broken infrastructure in Jackson, MississippiNR | 02.05.2023