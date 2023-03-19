S15E12Sun, Mar 19, 2023
'The country just wants a fresh start': Mike Pence; The Fed must look at banks with 'much more scrutiny': Sen. Elizabeth Warren
S15 E11 - Sun, Mar 12, 2023An 'active acquisition' of Silicon Valley Bank is the best outcome: Mark Warner; New Norfolk Southern safety measures 'not robust enough': Jennifer Homendny
S15 E10 - Sun, Mar 5, 2023'I see this campaign as challenging a system': Marianne Williamson; Norfolk Southern prioritized 'greed and incompetence' over safety: Sherrod Brown