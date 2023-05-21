S15E21Sun, May 21, 2023
Raising revenue ‘not on the table’ for GOP in debt talks: Rep. Jodey Arrington; Uvalde community copes with grief, 1 year after Robb Elementary shooting
TV-PG | 05.21.23 | 46:49 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
46:25
S15 E20 - Sun, May 14, 2023New Biden immigration policy is ‘not an asylum ban’: Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas; Arizona election official diagnosed with PTSD after facing harassment; 2024 GOP hopefuls must ‘take Trump on': HoganTV-PG | 05.14.2023
46:26
S15 E19 - Sun, May 7, 2023Biden to meet with Congress amid debt standoff; Border towns lack resources as the U.S. faces a migrant surge; King Charles III coronated as British monarchy faces scrutinyTV-PG | 05.07.2023