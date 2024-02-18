S16E7Sun, Feb 18, 2024
President Biden ‘has no main character energy at all’: Charlamagne tha God; Nikki Haley on whether Trump would support her as GOP nominee: ‘I highly doubt it’
TV-PG | 02.18.24 | 46:56 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 47:10S16 E6 - Sun, Feb 11, 2024Netanyahu: Securing hostages' release and eliminating Hamas 'not mutually exclusive'; Gov. Kemp on 2024: Republicans need to ‘quit looking in the rearview mirror’TV-PG | 02.11.2024
- 46:57S16 E5 - Sun, Feb 4, 2024‘There will be more action’ in response to the killing of 3 US troops: Sullivan; Supreme Court to begin oral arguments on Trump 14th Amendment caseTV-PG | 02.04.2024
Out of list