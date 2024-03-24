S16E12Sun, Mar 24, 2024
Israeli offensive in Rafah 'would be a mistake': Vice President Kamala Harris; ISIS claims responsibility for concert hall attack in Moscow
TV-PG | 03.24.24 | 46:07 | CC
- 46:22S16 E11 - Sun, Mar 17, 2024White House wants to see ByteDance ‘no longer in control’ of TikTok: John Kirby; Donald Trump makes controversial comments at rally in OhioTV-PG | 03.17.2024
- 45:37S16 E10 - Sun, Mar 10, 2024Joe Biden ‘deserves more credit’ for ‘historic’ economic results: Pete Buttigieg; TikTok faces government scrutiny over national security concerns; Voters have ‘moved beyond’ Jan. 6: Rep. Nancy MaceTV-PG | 03.10.2024
- 46:23S16 E9 - Sun, Mar 3, 2024Democrats need to 'go on the offense' on border control: Sen. Chris Murphy; Aid access in Gaza must be ‘daily, consistent, and massive’: Chef Jose AndresTV-PG | 03.03.2024
