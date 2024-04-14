Skip to Content
S16E15Sun, Apr 14, 2024
Biden ‘has done everything’ he can to protect abortion rights: Sen. Tina Smith; Iran launches direct attack on Israel; Trump's first criminal trial set to begin Monday
TV-PG | 04.14.24 | 47:09 | CC
This Week with George StephanopoulosSeason 16Sun, Apr 14, 2024