Skip to Content
S16E17Sun, Apr 28, 2024
Supreme Court hears Trump’s claim on ‘absolute immunity’; Hamas is ‘considering’ hostage deal on the table: John Kirby; Trump voters in Georgia are hoping for a landslide win over Biden
TV-PG | 04.28.24 | 46:35 | CC
This Week with George StephanopoulosSeason 16Sun, Apr 28, 2024