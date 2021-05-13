Skip to Content
S12E132Thursday, May 13, 2021
Fully vaccinated people can go without masks indoors and in large crowds: CDC; Fuel starts flowing after Colonial Pipeline restarts operations; Florida fire department welcomes 15 babies among staff
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Thursday, May 13, 2021