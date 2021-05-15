S12E134Saturday, May 15, 2021
Middle East conflict escalates as neither side backs down; Mounting confusion over mask mandates; Chicago school administrator donates kidney to young boy diagnosed with Wilm's tumor
NR | 05.15.21 | 20:09 | CC
20:30
Friday, May 14, 2021Fully vaccinated people can go without masks indoors and in large crowds: CDC; Fuel starts flowing after Colonial Pipeline restarts operations; Florida fire department welcomes 15 babies among staffNR
19:59
Thursday, May 13, 2021Fully vaccinated people can go without masks indoors and in large crowds: CDC; Fuel starts flowing after Colonial Pipeline restarts operations; Florida fire department welcomes 15 babies among staffNR
20:10
Wednesday, May 12, 2021Colonial Pipeline restarts operations, gas prices spike; House Republicans vote to remove Cheney from leadership; 78-year-old graduate shares inspiring wordsNR
20:13
Tuesday, May 11, 2021Nation feels effects of pipeline ransomware attack; Israel, Hamas escalate deadly confrontations; Made in America: Company makes treats for man’s best friendNR
20:23
Monday, May 10, 2021FDA approves emergency use of Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15; Foreign hackers shut down East Coast’s largest pipeline; Mother’s Day reunions across USNR
20:24
Sunday, May 09, 20216 people dead including alleged gunman after mass shooting in Colorado; Efforts continue to restore pipeline amid cyber attack; Horse that won Kentucky Derby fails post-race drug screeningNR
20:09
Saturday, May 08, 2021Remnants of Chinese rocket hurtles toward Earth; Major fuel pipeline forced to shut down after cyber attack; Bombing in Afghanistan kills 30NR
19:32
Friday, May 07, 20214 officers involved in death of George Floyd face federal charges; Pfizer seeks full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine; 6-year-old battling leukemia becomes UPS driver for the dayNR
19:49
Thursday, May 06, 2021Student in custody for opening fire in an Idaho middle school; Army trainee hijacks school bus full of children; Families cheer on nurses during Nurse Appreciation WeekNR
19:52
Wednesday, May 05, 20212 American college students found guilty in the death of a police officer in Italy; Man allegedly stabs 2 elderly Asian women; Husband of missing woman charged with murderNR
20:27
Tuesday, May 04, 2021Biden wants 160 million vaccinations by July 4; At least 23 dead after overpass collapse in Mexico City; New family celebrates Mother's Day adoptionNR
20:11
Monday, May 03, 2021States across US ease COVID-19 restrictions; Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce; RV industry booms during the pandemicNR
20:04
Sunday, May 02, 2021Fishing boat slams into rocks, breaks apart with 25 people on board; COVID-19 vaccines readily available across the nation; Drawdown of US forces in Afghanistan underwayNR