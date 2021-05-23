NEW 20:08

Saturday, May 22, 2021 Daily COVID-19 case average drops nearly 90% since January; Cease-fire continues to hold in Middle East; Home prices up significantly amid pandemic

Friday, May 21, 2021 After cease-fire, tensions high as Israel borders re-open for aid; Newly obtained body camera video raises questions about Ronald Greene’s death; Babies from 2 close families embrace

Thursday, May 20, 2021 Israeli cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas, Biden speaks; CDC predicts weekly COVID-19 deaths could fall by 71%; Asian American woman who survived brutal attack speaks out

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 Mask rules should be made at local level: CDC director; Biden tells Israel's prime minister to seek cease-fire; Little boy with celiac disease shares emotional letter

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 No charges filed against deputies in fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.; International pressure to end violence in Israel, Gaza; Actor Charles Grodin dies at 86

Monday, May 17, 2021 New York to lift indoor and outdoor mask rules; Israel unleashes aerial assault on Gaza Strip; Camping essentials from companies ‘Made in America’

Sunday, May 16, 2021 Some East Coast areas face significant gas shortages; Global outrage grows as death toll rises in Middle East; Wildfire burns out of control in California

Saturday, May 15, 2021 Middle East conflict escalates as neither side backs down; Mounting confusion over mask mandates; Chicago school administrator donates kidney to young boy diagnosed with Wilm's tumor

Friday, May 14, 2021 Fully vaccinated people can go without masks indoors and in large crowds: CDC; Fuel starts flowing after Colonial Pipeline restarts operations; Florida fire department welcomes 15 babies among staff

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 Colonial Pipeline restarts operations, gas prices spike; House Republicans vote to remove Cheney from leadership; 78-year-old graduate shares inspiring words

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 Nation feels effects of pipeline ransomware attack; Israel, Hamas escalate deadly confrontations; Made in America: Company makes treats for man’s best friend

Monday, May 10, 2021 FDA approves emergency use of Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15; Foreign hackers shut down East Coast’s largest pipeline; Mother’s Day reunions across US

Sunday, May 09, 2021 6 people dead including alleged gunman after mass shooting in Colorado; Efforts continue to restore pipeline amid cyber attack; Horse that won Kentucky Derby fails post-race drug screening

Saturday, May 08, 2021 Remnants of Chinese rocket hurtles toward Earth; Major fuel pipeline forced to shut down after cyber attack; Bombing in Afghanistan kills 30

Friday, May 07, 2021 4 officers involved in death of George Floyd face federal charges; Pfizer seeks full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine; 6-year-old battling leukemia becomes UPS driver for the day

Thursday, May 06, 2021 Student in custody for opening fire in an Idaho middle school; Army trainee hijacks school bus full of children; Families cheer on nurses during Nurse Appreciation Week

Wednesday, May 05, 2021 2 American college students found guilty in the death of a police officer in Italy; Man allegedly stabs 2 elderly Asian women; Husband of missing woman charged with murder

