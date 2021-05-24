S12E143Monday, May 24, 2021
Plane crashes in Las Vegas neighborhood; New COVID-19 cases below 25,000 a day; EU to impose sanctions against Belarus for ‘hijacking’ flight

20:24
Sunday, May 23, 2021Cable car plunges in Italian Alps; Journalist breaks silence on Princess Diana interview; Microchip shortage hits car markets
20:08
Saturday, May 22, 2021Daily COVID-19 case average drops nearly 90% since January; Cease-fire continues to hold in Middle East; Home prices up significantly amid pandemic
19:44
Friday, May 21, 2021After cease-fire, tensions high as Israel borders re-open for aid; Newly obtained body camera video raises questions about Ronald Greene's death; Babies from 2 close families embrace
21:01
Thursday, May 20, 2021Israeli cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas, Biden speaks; CDC predicts weekly COVID-19 deaths could fall by 71%; Asian American woman who survived brutal attack speaks out
20:13
Wednesday, May 19, 2021Mask rules should be made at local level: CDC director; Biden tells Israel's prime minister to seek cease-fire; Little boy with celiac disease shares emotional letter
20:29
Tuesday, May 18, 2021No charges filed against deputies in fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.; International pressure to end violence in Israel, Gaza; Actor Charles Grodin dies at 86
20:05
Monday, May 17, 2021New York to lift indoor and outdoor mask rules; Israel unleashes aerial assault on Gaza Strip; Camping essentials from companies 'Made in America'
20:23
Sunday, May 16, 2021Some East Coast areas face significant gas shortages; Global outrage grows as death toll rises in Middle East; Wildfire burns out of control in California
20:09
Saturday, May 15, 2021Middle East conflict escalates as neither side backs down; Mounting confusion over mask mandates; Chicago school administrator donates kidney to young boy diagnosed with Wilm's tumor
20:30
Friday, May 14, 2021Fully vaccinated people can go without masks indoors and in large crowds: CDC; Fuel starts flowing after Colonial Pipeline restarts operations; Florida fire department welcomes 15 babies among staff
19:59
Thursday, May 13, 2021Fully vaccinated people can go without masks indoors and in large crowds: CDC; Fuel starts flowing after Colonial Pipeline restarts operations; Florida fire department welcomes 15 babies among staff
20:10
Wednesday, May 12, 2021Colonial Pipeline restarts operations, gas prices spike; House Republicans vote to remove Cheney from leadership; 78-year-old graduate shares inspiring words
20:13
Tuesday, May 11, 2021Nation feels effects of pipeline ransomware attack; Israel, Hamas escalate deadly confrontations; Made in America: Company makes treats for man's best friend
20:23
Monday, May 10, 2021FDA approves emergency use of Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15; Foreign hackers shut down East Coast's largest pipeline; Mother's Day reunions across US
20:24
Sunday, May 09, 20216 people dead including alleged gunman after mass shooting in Colorado; Efforts continue to restore pipeline amid cyber attack; Horse that won Kentucky Derby fails post-race drug screening
20:09
Saturday, May 08, 2021Remnants of Chinese rocket hurtles toward Earth; Major fuel pipeline forced to shut down after cyber attack; Bombing in Afghanistan kills 30
19:32
Friday, May 07, 20214 officers involved in death of George Floyd face federal charges; Pfizer seeks full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine; 6-year-old battling leukemia becomes UPS driver for the day
19:49
Thursday, May 06, 2021Student in custody for opening fire in an Idaho middle school; Army trainee hijacks school bus full of children; Families cheer on nurses during Nurse Appreciation Week
19:52
Wednesday, May 05, 20212 American college students found guilty in the death of a police officer in Italy; Man allegedly stabs 2 elderly Asian women; Husband of missing woman charged with murder