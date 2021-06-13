20:06

Saturday, Jun 12, 2021 Biden meets with French president; Manhunt underway for mass shooting suspect at large; Enhanced unemployment benefits begin to expire in 4 states

20:11

Friday, Jun 11, 2021 DOJ inspector general launches investigation into Trump's use of subpoenas; WHO warns COVID-19 delta variant could ‘take hold’ over Europe; Husband adopts wife’s daughter in long-awaited surprise

20:14

Thursday, Jun 10, 2021 Biden meets with Boris Johnson in UK, announces COVID-19 vaccine donation; Consumer goods prices soar as economy bounces back from pandemic; Viewing 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse from an airplane

20:17

Wednesday, Jun 09, 2021 ‘Mega-drought’ covers 293,000 square miles of Southwest, experts say; Cicada invasion from Illinois to East Coast; Biden kicks off 1st foreign trip since taking office

20:30

Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021 Senate report reveals security, intelligence failures before Capitol riot; Many of America's wealthiest pay little to no income tax; FBI uses messaging app to arrest hundreds in organized crime sting

20:14

Monday, Jun 07, 2021 FDA approves new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease; DOJ recovers millions paid in cyberattack ransom; Jeff Bezos announces space flight with his brother

20:20

Sunday, Jun 06, 2021 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcome 2nd child; COVID-19 vaccination rate drops significantly; Gun violence erupts across country

20:06

Saturday, Jun 05, 2021 Evacuation operation underway after NYC ferry runs aground; Dangerous weather conditions sweep the nation; Passenger attempts to break into plane cockpit: Authorities

20:06

Friday, Jun 04, 2021 Facebook continues suspension of Trump for 2 years; Upcoming government report on ‘unexplained aerial phenomena’; 94-year-old high school graduate

20:10

Thursday, Jun 03, 2021 CDC urges teens to get vaccinated; Biden makes concessions on infrastructure plan; Winningest D1 college basketball coach to retire

20:29

Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021 NFL pledges to end ‘race-norming’ in concussion settlement program; 2 runaway children involved in police shootout; Special graduation surprise for beloved custodian

20:27