S12E168Friday, June 18, 2021
Voters line up on Election Day in Iran; Gun violence on the rise in 2021; Meet Opal Lee, the Juneteenth ‘grandmother of the movement’
NR | 06.18.21 | 19:58 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Friday, June 18, 2021