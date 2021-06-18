S12E168Friday, June 18, 2021
Voters line up on Election Day in Iran; Gun violence on the rise in 2021; Meet Opal Lee, the Juneteenth ‘grandmother of the movement’
NR | 06.18.21 | 19:58 | CC
20:25
Thursday, Jun 17, 2021Biden declares Juneteenth a federal holiday; Supreme Court upholds Obamacare; US, Russia agree Iran should not have a nuclear weaponNR
20:05
Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021Both Biden, Putin say summit was productive; 2 Americans imprisoned in Russia get glimmer of hope from Geneva summit; Concerns grow over COVID-19 Delta variantNR
20:00
Tuesday, Jun 15, 2021Biden to hold high-stakes summit with Putin on Wednesday; Firefighters work to put out massive chemical plant fire; American Airlines pilot gives lifesaving advice mid flightNR
19:55
Monday, Jun 14, 2021NATO summit underway amid cyberattacks; Ex-Marine remains a hostage in Russia, parents speak out; FBI questions suspect in latest air rage incidentNR
20:23
Sunday, Jun 13, 2021Federal judge dismisses vaccine lawsuit; Biden prepares for summit with Putin; Israel elects new prime ministerNR
20:06
Saturday, Jun 12, 2021Biden meets with French president; Manhunt underway for mass shooting suspect at large; Enhanced unemployment benefits begin to expire in 4 statesNR
20:11
Friday, Jun 11, 2021DOJ inspector general launches investigation into Trump's use of subpoenas; WHO warns COVID-19 delta variant could ‘take hold’ over Europe; Husband adopts wife’s daughter in long-awaited surpriseNR
20:14
Thursday, Jun 10, 2021Biden meets with Boris Johnson in UK, announces COVID-19 vaccine donation; Consumer goods prices soar as economy bounces back from pandemic; Viewing 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse from an airplaneNR
20:17
Wednesday, Jun 09, 2021‘Mega-drought’ covers 293,000 square miles of Southwest, experts say; Cicada invasion from Illinois to East Coast; Biden kicks off 1st foreign trip since taking officeNR
20:30
Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021Senate report reveals security, intelligence failures before Capitol riot; Many of America's wealthiest pay little to no income tax; FBI uses messaging app to arrest hundreds in organized crime stingNR
20:14
Monday, Jun 07, 2021FDA approves new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease; DOJ recovers millions paid in cyberattack ransom; Jeff Bezos announces space flight with his brotherNR
20:20
Sunday, Jun 06, 2021Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcome 2nd child; COVID-19 vaccination rate drops significantly; Gun violence erupts across countryNR
20:06
Saturday, Jun 05, 2021Evacuation operation underway after NYC ferry runs aground; Dangerous weather conditions sweep the nation; Passenger attempts to break into plane cockpit: AuthoritiesNR
20:06
Friday, Jun 04, 2021Facebook continues suspension of Trump for 2 years; Upcoming government report on ‘unexplained aerial phenomena’; 94-year-old high school graduateNR
20:10
Thursday, Jun 03, 2021CDC urges teens to get vaccinated; Biden makes concessions on infrastructure plan; Winningest D1 college basketball coach to retireNR
20:29
Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021NFL pledges to end ‘race-norming’ in concussion settlement program; 2 runaway children involved in police shootout; Special graduation surprise for beloved custodianNR
20:27
Tuesday, Jun 01, 2021Memorials for the Tulsa Race Massacre, 100 years later; Cyberattack shuts down largest meat processing company; Texas governor vows to withhold salaries after Democrat walkoutNR