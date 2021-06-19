Skip to Content
-
S12E169Saturday, June 19, 2021
Juneteenth celebrated across US; Tropical storm Claudette batters Gulf Coast; Oregon police search for suspect in triple murder spree
NR | 06.19.21 | 19:19 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

19:58
20:25
20:05
20:00
19:55
20:23
20:06
20:11
20:14
20:17
20:30
20:14
20:20
20:06
20:06
20:10
20:29
20:27
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Saturday, June 19, 2021