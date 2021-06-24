Skip to Content
-
S12E174Thursday, June 24, 2021
Beachfront condominium collapses in South Florida; Man discusses responding to condo collapse; Biden, bipartisan group of senators reach deal on infrastructure bill
NR | 06.24.21 | 20:41 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:29
20:33
20:07
20:22
19:19
19:58
20:25
20:05
20:00
19:55
20:23
20:06
20:11
20:14
20:17
20:30
20:14
20:20
20:06
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Thursday, June 24, 2021