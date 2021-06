21:00

Friday, Jun 25, 2021 Authorities search for answers amid condo building wreckage; Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s murder; Trump organization expecting criminal charges by Manhattan DA

20:41

Thursday, Jun 24, 2021 Beachfront condominium collapses in South Florida; Man discusses responding to condo collapse; Biden, bipartisan group of senators reach deal on infrastructure bill

20:29

Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021 CDC reviews cases of heart inflammation following vaccine; Pedestrian bridge collapses on busy freeway in Washington, DC; Biden announces steps against rising gun violence

20:33

Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021 Fauci: 20% of all US COVID-19 cases are delta variant; Senate to vote on Democrats' election reform law; Investigation into fatal shooting of a toddler in Detroit

20:07

Monday, Jun 21, 2021 8 hospitalized after tornado hits Chicago suburbs; Biden expected to fall short on COVID-19 vaccine sharing goal; Supreme Court rules against NCAA, backs student-athletes

20:22

Sunday, Jun 20, 2021 Catholic bishops debate Biden’s stance on abortion rights; 10 dead after 18-car crash on Alabama highway; Special Father’s Day for heart transplant recipient

19:19

Saturday, Jun 19, 2021 Juneteenth celebrated across US; Tropical storm Claudette batters Gulf Coast; Oregon police search for suspect in triple murder spree

19:58

Friday, Jun 18, 2021 Voters line up on Election Day in Iran; Gun violence on the rise in 2021; Meet Opal Lee, the Juneteenth ‘grandmother of the movement’

20:25

Thursday, Jun 17, 2021 Biden declares Juneteenth a federal holiday; Supreme Court upholds Obamacare; US, Russia agree Iran should not have a nuclear weapon

20:05

Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021 Both Biden, Putin say summit was productive; 2 Americans imprisoned in Russia get glimmer of hope from Geneva summit; Concerns grow over COVID-19 Delta variant

20:00

Tuesday, Jun 15, 2021 Biden to hold high-stakes summit with Putin on Wednesday; Firefighters work to put out massive chemical plant fire; American Airlines pilot gives lifesaving advice mid flight

19:55

Monday, Jun 14, 2021 NATO summit underway amid cyberattacks; Ex-Marine remains a hostage in Russia, parents speak out; FBI questions suspect in latest air rage incident

20:23

Sunday, Jun 13, 2021 Federal judge dismisses vaccine lawsuit; Biden prepares for summit with Putin; Israel elects new prime minister

20:06

Saturday, Jun 12, 2021 Biden meets with French president; Manhunt underway for mass shooting suspect at large; Enhanced unemployment benefits begin to expire in 4 states

20:11

Friday, Jun 11, 2021 DOJ inspector general launches investigation into Trump's use of subpoenas; WHO warns COVID-19 delta variant could ‘take hold’ over Europe; Husband adopts wife’s daughter in long-awaited surprise

20:14

Thursday, Jun 10, 2021 Biden meets with Boris Johnson in UK, announces COVID-19 vaccine donation; Consumer goods prices soar as economy bounces back from pandemic; Viewing 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse from an airplane

20:17

Wednesday, Jun 09, 2021 ‘Mega-drought’ covers 293,000 square miles of Southwest, experts say; Cicada invasion from Illinois to East Coast; Biden kicks off 1st foreign trip since taking office

20:30

Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021 Senate report reveals security, intelligence failures before Capitol riot; Many of America's wealthiest pay little to no income tax; FBI uses messaging app to arrest hundreds in organized crime sting

20:14