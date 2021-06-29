S12E179Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Woman fulfills 60-year dream at Yankees game; Fight against highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant; National average for a gallon of gas on the rise
NR | 06.29.21 | 20:16 | CC
20:11
Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021Across the country, kids are keeping cool in the heat; Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction overturned; NCAA to allow athletes to profit from names, likenessesNR
20:23
Monday, Jun 28, 2021Families leave memorials at Surfside building collapse; Gen. Scott Miller on US troop withdrawal; Promising research into long-term effects of vaccineNR
20:18
Sunday, Jun 27, 2021Officials continue search for survivors of apartment building collapse; Efforts for bipartisan infrastructure plan intensify; Mystery unfolds in Boston suburb attackNR
20:09
Saturday, Jun 26, 2021Families cling to hope as search for survivors continues; Hot air balloon accident kills 5 in New Mexico; Tributes pour in for those unaccounted for in apartment building collapseNR
21:00
Friday, Jun 25, 2021Authorities search for answers amid condo building wreckage; Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s murder; Trump organization expecting criminal charges by Manhattan DANR
20:41
Thursday, Jun 24, 2021Beachfront condominium collapses in South Florida; Man discusses responding to condo collapse; Biden, bipartisan group of senators reach deal on infrastructure billNR
20:29
Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021CDC reviews cases of heart inflammation following vaccine; Pedestrian bridge collapses on busy freeway in Washington, DC; Biden announces steps against rising gun violenceNR
20:33
Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021Fauci: 20% of all US COVID-19 cases are delta variant; Senate to vote on Democrats' election reform law; Investigation into fatal shooting of a toddler in DetroitNR
20:07
Monday, Jun 21, 20218 hospitalized after tornado hits Chicago suburbs; Biden expected to fall short on COVID-19 vaccine sharing goal; Supreme Court rules against NCAA, backs student-athletesNR
20:22
Sunday, Jun 20, 2021Catholic bishops debate Biden’s stance on abortion rights; 10 dead after 18-car crash on Alabama highway; Special Father’s Day for heart transplant recipientNR
19:19
Saturday, Jun 19, 2021Juneteenth celebrated across US; Tropical storm Claudette batters Gulf Coast; Oregon police search for suspect in triple murder spreeNR
19:58
Friday, Jun 18, 2021Voters line up on Election Day in Iran; Gun violence on the rise in 2021; Meet Opal Lee, the Juneteenth ‘grandmother of the movement’NR
20:25
Thursday, Jun 17, 2021Biden declares Juneteenth a federal holiday; Supreme Court upholds Obamacare; US, Russia agree Iran should not have a nuclear weaponNR
20:05
Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021Both Biden, Putin say summit was productive; 2 Americans imprisoned in Russia get glimmer of hope from Geneva summit; Concerns grow over COVID-19 Delta variantNR
20:00
Tuesday, Jun 15, 2021Biden to hold high-stakes summit with Putin on Wednesday; Firefighters work to put out massive chemical plant fire; American Airlines pilot gives lifesaving advice mid flightNR
19:55
Monday, Jun 14, 2021NATO summit underway amid cyberattacks; Ex-Marine remains a hostage in Russia, parents speak out; FBI questions suspect in latest air rage incidentNR
20:23
Sunday, Jun 13, 2021Federal judge dismisses vaccine lawsuit; Biden prepares for summit with Putin; Israel elects new prime ministerNR
20:06
Saturday, Jun 12, 2021Biden meets with French president; Manhunt underway for mass shooting suspect at large; Enhanced unemployment benefits begin to expire in 4 statesNR
20:11
Friday, Jun 11, 2021DOJ inspector general launches investigation into Trump's use of subpoenas; WHO warns COVID-19 delta variant could ‘take hold’ over Europe; Husband adopts wife’s daughter in long-awaited surpriseNR