Skip to Content
-
S12E180Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Across the country, kids are keeping cool in the heat; Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction overturned; NCAA to allow athletes to profit from names, likenesses
NR | 06.30.21 | 20:11 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

NEW
20:16
NEW
20:23
NEW
20:18
NEW
20:09
NEW
21:00
20:41
20:29
20:33
20:07
20:22
19:19
19:58
20:25
20:05
20:00
19:55
20:23
20:06
20:11
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Wednesday, June 30, 2021