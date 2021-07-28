Skip to Content
S12E208Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Biles will not compete in gymnastics all-around; Senate announces bipartisan deal on infrastructure bill; Wildfires in West cause air pollution
NR | 07.28.21 | 20:14 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Wednesday, July 28, 2021