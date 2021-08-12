Skip to Content
-
S12E223Thursday, August 12, 2021
US troops sent to evacuate embassy in Afghanistan; FDA plans to authorize 3rd vaccine shot for immunocompromised; Fauci discusses need for vaccine booster shot
NR | 08.12.21 | 20:32 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:29
20:17
20:33
20:27
19:25
19:58
20:11
20:32
20:12
19:43
20:22
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Thursday, August 12, 2021