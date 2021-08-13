20:32

Thursday, Aug 12, 2021 US troops sent to evacuate embassy in Afghanistan; FDA plans to authorize 3rd vaccine shot for immunocompromised; Fauci discusses need for vaccine booster shot

Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021 US averaging more than 110,000 new daily COVID-19 cases; New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul: 'I'm ready for this.'; Taliban closing in on Kabul as US nears complete withdrawal

Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation; Pediatric COVID-19 cases on the rise as kids head back to school; Senate passes $1.1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

Monday, Aug 09, 2021 US reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases on consecutive days; UN climate report issues a ‘code red for humanity’; Raging fires in Greece burn hundreds of thousands of acres

Sunday, Aug 08, 2021 Olympics officially close; Andrew Cuomo accuser speaks out; Taliban rapidly moves forward in Afghanistan

Saturday, Aug 07, 2021 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges; Dixie Fire in Northern California rages into record books; Allyson Felix cements place in American Olympic history

Friday, Aug 06, 2021 Spirit Airlines cancels hundreds more flights; 1 in 5 new US COVID-19 infections in Florida; Latest jobs report looks promising

Thursday, Aug 05, 2021 Booster shots for immunocompromised Americans to be recommended soon; American women’s soccer team wins bronze in Tokyo; Police officers awarded congressional medal for service on Jan. 6

Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021 Winds push massive wildfires across western states; Suspect charged in Navy warship fire; Louisiana medical staff spread thin as COVID-19 numbers skyrocket

Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021 Cuomo accused of sexual harassment in NY attorney general report; Newly released video shows chaotic moments after Surfside condo collapse; Simone Biles earns bronze in Olympic comeback

Monday, Aug 02, 2021 US faces COVID-19 summer surge due to delta variant; Violence escalates in Afghanistan as Taliban advances; Senate opens debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill

