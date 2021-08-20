Skip to Content
-
S12E231Friday, August 20, 2021
Hospitals struggle to find beds for mostly younger, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients; Biden vows to evacuate Americans, Afghan allies; Tropical Storm Henri takes aim at the Northeast
NR | 08.20.21 | 19:06 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

19:59
20:14
20:00
22:46
20:26
19:48
20:12
20:32
20:29
20:17
20:33
20:27
19:25
19:58
20:11
20:32
20:12
19:43
20:22
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Friday, August 20, 2021