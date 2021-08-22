Skip to Content
-
S12E233Sunday, August 22, 2021
FDA expected to give Pfizer vaccine full approval; Race to evacuate Kabul intensifies; Dozens missing in deadly floods in Tennessee
NR | 08.22.21 | 20:13 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

19:55
19:06
19:59
20:14
20:00
22:46
20:26
19:48
20:12
20:32
20:29
20:17
20:33
20:27
19:25
19:58
20:11
20:32
20:12
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Sunday, August 22, 2021