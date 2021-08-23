S12E234Monday, August 23, 2021
Henri continues to wallop New England; Will US extend Afghanistan evacuation deadline?; Cuomo hours from leaving office
NR | 08.23.21 | 20:26 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:13
Sunday, Aug 22, 2021FDA expected to give Pfizer vaccine full approval; Race to evacuate Kabul intensifies; Dozens missing in deadly floods in TennesseeNR
19:55
Saturday, Aug 21, 2021Preparations intensify as Hurricane Henri nears; Biden meets with national security team; Family of 3 found dead near Yosemite National ParkNR
19:06
Friday, Aug 20, 2021Hospitals struggle to find beds for mostly younger, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients; Biden vows to evacuate Americans, Afghan allies; Tropical Storm Henri takes aim at the NortheastNR
19:59
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021Taliban uses guns, batons on civilians as US tries to evacuate thousands; Standoff between bomb suspect and authorities last hours on Capitol Hill; American Airlines extends alcohol bans until 2022NR
20:14
Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021Chaos continues outside of Kabul airport; Biden administration prepares booster shot rollout; Devastating wildfire travels through Northern CaliforniaNR
20:00
Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021Thousands race to escape Kabul airport; Heavy rain halts rescue operations after Haiti quake; Federal health officials expected to recommend booster shotsNR
22:46
Monday, Aug 16, 2021Taliban seizes Kabul, chaos breaks out in streets; Search for survivors continues after earthquake in Haiti; Concern grows around pediatric COVID-19 casesNR
20:26
Sunday, Aug 15, 2021Kabul falls to Taliban; Rescue efforts continue in Haiti; Delta variant pushes hospitals to the brinkNR
19:48
Saturday, Aug 14, 2021Earthquake in Haiti kills hundreds; Biden sends additional troops to Afghanistan; Andrew Cuomo speaks out after resignation speechNR
20:12
Friday, Aug 13, 2021CDC recommends 3rd shot for immune-compromised; 3,000 US troops to arrive in Kabul; Police respond to Albuquerque school shootingNR
20:32
Thursday, Aug 12, 2021US troops sent to evacuate embassy in Afghanistan; FDA plans to authorize 3rd vaccine shot for immunocompromised; Fauci discusses need for vaccine booster shotNR
20:29
Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021US averaging more than 110,000 new daily COVID-19 cases; New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul: 'I'm ready for this.'; Taliban closing in on Kabul as US nears complete withdrawalNR
20:17
Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation; Pediatric COVID-19 cases on the rise as kids head back to school; Senate passes $1.1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure billNR
20:33
Monday, Aug 09, 2021US reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases on consecutive days; UN climate report issues a ‘code red for humanity’; Raging fires in Greece burn hundreds of thousands of acresNR
20:27
Sunday, Aug 08, 2021Olympics officially close; Andrew Cuomo accuser speaks out; Taliban rapidly moves forward in AfghanistanNR
19:25
Saturday, Aug 07, 2021New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges; Dixie Fire in Northern California rages into record books; Allyson Felix cements place in American Olympic historyNR
19:58
Friday, Aug 06, 2021Spirit Airlines cancels hundreds more flights; 1 in 5 new US COVID-19 infections in Florida; Latest jobs report looks promisingNR
20:11
Thursday, Aug 05, 2021Booster shots for immunocompromised Americans to be recommended soon; American women’s soccer team wins bronze in Tokyo; Police officers awarded congressional medal for service on Jan. 6NR
20:32
Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021Winds push massive wildfires across western states; Suspect charged in Navy warship fire; Louisiana medical staff spread thin as COVID-19 numbers skyrocketNR