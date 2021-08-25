20:29

Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021 Biden says he won't extend Afghanistan troop withdrawal; Louisiana reports deadliest day of COVID-19; Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts remembered

20:26

Monday, Aug 23, 2021 Henri continues to wallop New England; Will US extend Afghanistan evacuation deadline?; Cuomo hours from leaving office

20:13

Sunday, Aug 22, 2021 FDA expected to give Pfizer vaccine full approval; Race to evacuate Kabul intensifies; Dozens missing in deadly floods in Tennessee

19:55

Saturday, Aug 21, 2021 Preparations intensify as Hurricane Henri nears; Biden meets with national security team; Family of 3 found dead near Yosemite National Park

19:06

Friday, Aug 20, 2021 Hospitals struggle to find beds for mostly younger, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients; Biden vows to evacuate Americans, Afghan allies; Tropical Storm Henri takes aim at the Northeast

19:59

Thursday, Aug 19, 2021 Taliban uses guns, batons on civilians as US tries to evacuate thousands; Standoff between bomb suspect and authorities last hours on Capitol Hill; American Airlines extends alcohol bans until 2022

20:14

Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021 Chaos continues outside of Kabul airport; Biden administration prepares booster shot rollout; Devastating wildfire travels through Northern California

20:00

Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021 Thousands race to escape Kabul airport; Heavy rain halts rescue operations after Haiti quake; Federal health officials expected to recommend booster shots

22:46

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 Taliban seizes Kabul, chaos breaks out in streets; Search for survivors continues after earthquake in Haiti; Concern grows around pediatric COVID-19 cases

20:26

Sunday, Aug 15, 2021 Kabul falls to Taliban; Rescue efforts continue in Haiti; Delta variant pushes hospitals to the brink

19:48

Saturday, Aug 14, 2021 Earthquake in Haiti kills hundreds; Biden sends additional troops to Afghanistan; Andrew Cuomo speaks out after resignation speech

20:12

Friday, Aug 13, 2021 CDC recommends 3rd shot for immune-compromised; 3,000 US troops to arrive in Kabul; Police respond to Albuquerque school shooting

20:32

Thursday, Aug 12, 2021 US troops sent to evacuate embassy in Afghanistan; FDA plans to authorize 3rd vaccine shot for immunocompromised; Fauci discusses need for vaccine booster shot

20:29

Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021 US averaging more than 110,000 new daily COVID-19 cases; New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul: 'I'm ready for this.'; Taliban closing in on Kabul as US nears complete withdrawal

20:17

Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation; Pediatric COVID-19 cases on the rise as kids head back to school; Senate passes $1.1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

20:33

Monday, Aug 09, 2021 US reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases on consecutive days; UN climate report issues a ‘code red for humanity’; Raging fires in Greece burn hundreds of thousands of acres

20:27

Sunday, Aug 08, 2021 Olympics officially close; Andrew Cuomo accuser speaks out; Taliban rapidly moves forward in Afghanistan

19:25

Saturday, Aug 07, 2021 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges; Dixie Fire in Northern California rages into record books; Allyson Felix cements place in American Olympic history

19:58