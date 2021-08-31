Skip to Content
-
S12E242Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Biden defends US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan; Over 6,000 National Guard deployed across Louisiana, Mississippi; Quarterback Cam Newton released from New England Patriots
NR | 08.31.21 | 20:17 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

21:40
20:57
19:59
19:58
20:49
20:31
20:29
20:26
20:13
19:55
19:06
19:59
20:14
20:00
22:46
20:26
19:48
20:12
20:32
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Tuesday, August 31, 2021