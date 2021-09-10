S12E251Friday, September 10, 2021
Biden faces GOP criticism for new federal vaccine requirements; America remembers the 9/11 attacks; 2nd charter plane flies out of Afghanistan
NR | 09.10.21 | 21:16 | CC
20:00
Thursday, Sep 09, 2021Justice Department sues Texas over abortion law; Vaccines to be required for businesses with 100-plus employees: Biden; Klobuchar reveals cancer diagnosisNR
20:04
Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021FBI release video of Capitol riot bomb suspect; Female survivors share their 9/11 stories; Over 100,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized ahead of fallNR
20:22
Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021Biden tours storm damage on the East Coast; Pediatric COVID-19 infections surge to 252,000 last week; Texas lawmakers sign sweeping new voting lawNR
19:45
Monday, Sep 06, 2021Labor Day travel fuels fresh COVID-19 fears; 4 Americans escape Afghanistan by land; 7 million Americans lose unemployment benefitsNR
20:20
Sunday, Sep 05, 2021Chairman of Joint Chiefs speaks out on Afghanistan; Death toll rises from remnants of Hurricane Ida; More than 7 million set to lose jobless benefitsNR
19:29
Friday, Sep 03, 2021Louisiana, Mississippi still in need of necessities 5 days after storm; CDC, FDA need more time before booster shot rollout; ISIS sympathizer stabs 6 people in New Zealand supermarketNR
20:09
Thursday, Sep 02, 2021Historic storm floods Philadelphia area, rescues underway; Supreme Court rejects challenge to Texas abortion law; General Motors suspends nearly all US productionNR
20:01
Wednesday, Sep 01, 2021Remnants of Ida produce multiple tornado warnings in Northeast; Alleged high school shooter taken into custody; Texas passes most restrictive abortion law in USNR