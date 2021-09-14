Skip to Content
-
S12E254Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Disney's 'Lion King' is back on Broadway; Apple releases emergency software update; Pfizer announces timeline for child vaccinations
NR | 09.14.21 | 19:58 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:14
19:51
21:16
20:00
20:04
20:22
19:45
20:20
19:29
20:09
20:01
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Tuesday, September 14, 2021