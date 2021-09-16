Skip to Content
-
S12E256Thursday, September 16, 2021
Capitol security ramps up ahead of weekend protests; Video shows missing woman days before disappearance; All-civilian crew completes 1st full day in space
NR | 09.16.21 | 20:08 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:16
19:58
20:14
19:51
21:16
20:00
20:04
20:22
19:45
20:20
19:29
20:09
20:01
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Thursday, September 16, 2021