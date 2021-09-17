Skip to Content
S12E257Friday, September 17, 2021
Texas city declares state of emergency over migrants; US admits error in Afghanistan drone strike that killed 7 children; SpaceX crew answers questions from children at St. Jude
NR | 09.17.21 | 20:15 | CC

