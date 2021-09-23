Skip to Content
-
S12E262Thursday, September 23, 2021
Border crisis: Horse patrol temporarily suspended in Del Rio; 1 dead, 13 hurt in supermarket shooting near Memphis; Warrant issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest in Wyoming
NR | 09.23.21 | 20:26 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

19:27
20:29
20:20
20:23
20:15
20:08
20:16
19:58
20:14
19:51
21:16
20:00
20:04
20:22
19:45
20:20
19:29
20:09
20:01
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Thursday, September 23, 2021